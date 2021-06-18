BBB Accredited Business
Hammond city judge dies after cancer battle

Gasaway was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was elected as City Court Judge in 1996 and...
Gasaway was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was elected as City Court Judge in 1996 and served in the position up until the time of her death(City of Hammond)
By Jesse Brooks
Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) -Hammond City Judge Grace Gasaway, 60, died today after a battle with cancer.

Gasaway was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was elected as City Court Judge in 1996 and served in the position up until the time of her death.

“Grace had a way of making you feel like you belonged in her circle. She is gone far too soon,” said City Councilwoman Carlee White Gonzales. “The Louisiana legal profession has lost a great judge and practitioner and the Hammond community will mourn her absence.”

Arrangements for Judge Gasaway are to be determined.

