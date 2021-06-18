Hammond city judge dies after cancer battle

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) -Hammond City Judge Grace Gasaway, 60, died today after a battle with cancer.

Gasaway was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was elected as City Court Judge in 1996 and served in the position up until the time of her death.

“Grace had a way of making you feel like you belonged in her circle. She is gone far too soon,” said City Councilwoman Carlee White Gonzales. “The Louisiana legal profession has lost a great judge and practitioner and the Hammond community will mourn her absence.”

Arrangements for Judge Gasaway are to be determined.

