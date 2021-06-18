Juvenile killed, juvenile arrested in Deers Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One juvenile is dead and another has been arrested following an early Friday morning shooting, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on June 18 in the 3000 block of Deers Street.

According to police, the two juveniles were handling a gun when one turned it at the other and fired, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Officer will identify the victim and official cause of death after an autopsy is performed and family members are notified.

