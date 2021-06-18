BBB Accredited Business
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House

Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

An overnight saga at Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, is turning heads on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin sat down in a Waffle House booth Thursday afternoon and settled in for the long haul.

That’s because, as the loser of his fantasy football league, he wasn’t allowed to leave the building until 24 hours had passed--with one caveat, that each waffle he ate shaved an hour off that time.

The saga is best told by checking out his Twitter thread:

In total, Lee downed nine waffles, meaning he stayed 15 hours in the Waffle House.

He was able to escape toward freedom Friday morning.

“The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again.”

In case you’re wondering, nine waffles is a total of 3,690 calories, 162 grams of fat, 495 carbs, 135 grams of sugar and 7,830 milligrams of sodium, per Waffle House’s nutritional information. And that’s not counting the butter and syrup on top!

So, what did he receive from this saga at Waffle House? Plenty of calories, some perspective and a shoutout from one of his favorite podcasters.

