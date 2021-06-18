BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Northbound causeway closed due to incident, authorities say

By Jesse Brooks
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Around 4:41 p.m. this evening, the travel northbound on the Lake Pontchartrain causeway closed due to an accident with a commercial truck, according to a statement from the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission.

A spokesperson from the commission says an 18-wheeler jack-knifed at mile marker 16 heading northbound.

Authorities are re-routing traffic near the drawbridge.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed

Latest News

Black Voter Rallies
Black Voter Rallies
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
Man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir after he told wife he was having boat trouble the night before
One juvenile is dead and another has been arrested following an early Friday morning shooting,...
Juvenile killed, juvenile arrested in Deers Street shooting
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House