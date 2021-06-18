Northbound causeway closed due to incident, authorities say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Around 4:41 p.m. this evening, the travel northbound on the Lake Pontchartrain causeway closed due to an accident with a commercial truck, according to a statement from the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission.

A spokesperson from the commission says an 18-wheeler jack-knifed at mile marker 16 heading northbound.

Authorities are re-routing traffic near the drawbridge.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

