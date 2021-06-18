Rain chances drop for Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The windy and wet tropical weather will move on to start the weekend. Saturday will be quite breezy but only spotty showers are expected. Deeper Gulf moisture will return on Sunday with a better chance for storms around. It will stay on the stormier side into Monday and Tuesday ahead of a rather strong June cold front.

By midweek drier air will build in behind the dying front so it won’t get cooler but the rain chances will drop off a lot. The end of next week looks mostly dry.

For the latest on the tropics you can go to our hurricane section.

