BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

TROPICAL DISTURBANCE #3

Flood Watches and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect
Disturbance #3 Track
Disturbance #3 Track(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Disturbance #3 may or may not become a tropical storm, but that’s strictly related to the wind speed. The real concern with this system is flooding. Rain will begin this morning along the coast, spreading inland in bands. It will become heavier and more widespread after lunchtime. The greatest chance for flooding will be late today and tonight.

Actual landfall of the center of the storm is expected overnight. As it moves north and eastward, the lopsided system will take most of the rain with it, leaving us with improved conditions for most of Saturday.

Thankfully, because of this quick motion, coastal flooding should not be particularly troublesome or long lasting. Later today through tomorrow afternoon, 1-3 feet of water is possible at high tide above normally dry coastal areas.

A tail of deep moisture could move back in from the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday with more downpours possible. A cold front next week will keep it stormy into Tuesday with possibly drier weather by the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed

Latest News

Nightly weather update for Thurs., June 17 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Thurs., June 17 at 10 p.m.
Flooding biggest threat
Disturbance hits Friday
The disturbance we have been tracking in the Gulf has become a Potential Tropical Cyclone...
Primera trayectoria del sistema en el Golfo, advertencias de tormenta tropical emitidas para nuestra área
Residents fill sandbags because of storm threat.
Gov. Edwards, FEMA’s leader urge Louisianans to prepare for tropical weather