Will Wade adds four-star guard for class of 2022

LSU Men’s Basketball
LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Beau Brune | Beau Brune)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade and company have added their second commitment for the class of 2022 in four-star guard Justice Williams. Williams announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Thursday, June 18.

Williams is a 6-foot-3 170 pound guard who is ranked as the No. 33 overall player in the nation and ranked No. 3 at his position according to 247Sports.

He joins four-star small forward Devin Ree from Terry, Mississippi as the two lone commitments for the class of 2022. 247Sports has the Tigers ranked as the No. 12 class in the nation and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.

