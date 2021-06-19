BBB Accredited Business
Child playing with sparkler caused building fire in Pa., investigators say

By WGAL Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
YORK, Pa. (WGAL) - An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators say a child was playing with a sparkler.

Three homes and two garages were damaged in the fire, according to investigators.

“It was just a sparkler. That’s it. It was just one sparkler that she threw in there,” Brittany Duncan said.

Duncan, along with eight to ten others, including children, were displaced.

“I didn’t even want to look inside because it is heartbreaking to see everything that you’ve worked for, all the sentimental stuff that you’ve lost, like my kids’ baby stuff,” she said.

Neighbors had complained about the garage before, saying it was packed with trash.

“If the garage would had been taken down years ago, it wouldn’t have happened,” Duncan said.

Still York Fire Chief William Sleeger is worried about more fireworks-related fires. There were 13 in the city during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

It is illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city.

“We’ve had several injuries where people handling fireworks and they exploded in the hand and things of that nature,” Sleeger said.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

