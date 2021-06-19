Family of 19 year-old killed in Algiers desperate for answers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not much is known about the murder of a 19-year-old NOCCA graduate David Phillips, shot to death in Algiers three weeks ago.

Friday night friends and family gathered to share their memories.

NOPD responded to a medical call just after 11:30 p.m. on June 1 in the 4400 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Officers found Phillips’ lying face-up on the sidewalk, shot to death.

Phillips’ family says they were not notified of his death until this week, even though they say he was found with ID on him. It’s left them feeling like not much will be done to answer their questions.

Those there sharing stories were in disbelief this could happen to someone like him.

The stories his loved ones told had the same things in common. They say Philips was set apart from the rest, an independent thinker who was fearless, incredibly smart, funny, and creative. He made you feel seen and was accepting of everyone no matter what.

Phillips had just turned 19 in May and had big ambitions. He was obsessed with music and never put down his bass.

None of his family members know what happened to him that night.

“You got him in the morgue, no mother wants to go through that, no family wants to go through that,” Diana Bobel said. “To me, that broke my heart and I could imagine what his parents and siblings feel because it hurts, no answers.”

“It feels so unreal,” his little sister Ayana Irvin said. “I don’t think the emotions and the reality has actually hit me yet, but I know a piece of me is gone.”

“His smile was very pure and no one could take that away from him he was such a happy person,” his little brother Quincy Irvin said.

“He touched so many people, so many young people, even old people like myself, he gave you something to think about every time he talked to you,” Bobel said.

“He was so willing to get to know people, he wouldn’t judge you the first time he sees you,” Ayana said.

“David’s loss brought me clarity in a way that I need to do something ASAP that can benefit the lives of people,” Quincy said.

NOPD’s public information department was out of the office Friday. We are waiting to hear back about any updates in the case.

