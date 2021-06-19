BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Hammond city council member proposing pay raise for police officers

By Jesse Brooks
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - When the Hammond City Council meets Tuesday to discuss and adopt the city’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget, one council member will propose a pay raise for police officers.

Councilwoman Carlee White Gonzales said today that it is time for starting pay for officers in the city to be more competitive with what’s offered in neighboring municipalities and parishes and that the city has the money to do it.

“We have some outstanding news in that the City of Hammond has done well financially during COVID, and we have funds to take care of some important objectives,” Gonzales said. “In addition to taking in more sales tax dollars than expected, we have federal funds that are earmarked for some much-needed capital improvements.”

Gonzales said that she’s proposing to add $600,000 into this year’s city budget for officer pay raises, noting that the department needs more employees to stay long-term.

“We are not competitive, and in fact, we are near the bottom when compared to many parishes and municipalities (smaller and larger than Hammond),” Gonzales said.

The first step for pay raises would require the council allocating funds for it and it would then be up to Mayor Pete Panepinto’s office to implement the raises, according to Gonzales.

Currently, starting salary for a police officer in Hammond is $29,331 annually or $14.10 an hour.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
New Orleans was the site of a pre-launch for the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights that will kick...
Freedom Ride for Voting Rights begins on Juneteenth
Rain chances increase Sunday
Rain chances drop for Saturday
Causeway re-opens after 18-wheeler accident