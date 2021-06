SLIDELL (WVUE) -Heavy bands of rain set up overnight in places like Slidell and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

As much as 8-12″ of rain fell over the far eastern portions of the FOX 8 viewing area while western spots saw barely an inch.

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.