Nicondra: Claudette moves on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Claudette didn’t officially become a tropical storm until the effects began to move to the north and east. Heavy rains from the intense tropical moisture left several areas flooded overnight as training storms left behind ten inches to a foot of rain in some areas. By the afternoon most of the rainfall and coastal flooding had subsided.

Rain remains in the forecast for Sunday as moisture lingers and we’ll even see an increase in rain chances once again as a front approaches the area by Tuesday. Temperatures will hover near normal in the low 90s and upper 80s for highs. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. The rest of the week will bring typical summer weather with warm temperatures and afternoon storms as we move into astronomical summer.

