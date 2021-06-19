NOPD investigates traffic fatality in Third District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of one adult male Saturday (June 19) near I-10 and I -610 East.

At around 9:30 a.m., Third District officers responded to reports of a traffic accident at the location. Initial reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling on I-610 when for reasons unknown, the victim struck the guardrail and landed onto I-10 East. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he died.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and determine the official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this investigation.

