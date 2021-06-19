Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell

SLIDELL (WVUE) -Residents in several Slidell neighborhoods saw their homes flood overnight as TS Claudette moved through the area dropping upwards of 9 to 10 inches of rain.

The French Branch Estates subdivision saw several inches of rain leading to flooding.

One Slidell resident who lives in French Branch Estate tells FOX 8 they woke up at 1 a.m. to a neighbor knocking on their door alerting them to rising water. By the time they left, there were four inches inside the home.

This is a look at things now, water is slowly receding @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ZgxkTJ6BmB — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanFox8) June 19, 2021

Heartbreaking video of a resident in French Branch Estates in Slidell with water throughout their home. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/kk5PKl7Abq — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) June 19, 2021

Brian Adam with emergency operations in Hancock County, Mississippi says low lying areas in Bay St. Louis, Kiln, Diamond Head, Waveland and Pearlington are still seeing flooding issues this morning.

He said they’ve had 16-17 high water rescues and a few people had to get on roofs.

He’s encouraging people to stay off the roads.

