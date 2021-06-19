BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell

Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the area(Stephen Blanchard)
By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL (WVUE) -Residents in several Slidell neighborhoods saw their homes flood overnight as TS Claudette moved through the area dropping upwards of 9 to 10 inches of rain.

The French Branch Estates subdivision saw several inches of rain leading to flooding.

One Slidell resident who lives in French Branch Estate tells FOX 8 they woke up at 1 a.m. to a neighbor knocking on their door alerting them to rising water. By the time they left, there were four inches inside the home.

Brian Adam with emergency operations in Hancock County, Mississippi says low lying areas in Bay St. Louis, Kiln, Diamond Head, Waveland and Pearlington are still seeing flooding issues this morning.

He said they’ve had 16-17 high water rescues and a few people had to get on roofs.

He’s encouraging people to stay off the roads.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Crime scene tape
Police: Man shot and killed outside Jefferson Parish nightclub

Latest News

Tropical Storm Claudette
Zack: TS Claudette moves out; better weather for Saturday
Family of 19 year-old killed in Algiers desperate for answers
Family of 19 year-old killed in Algiers desperate for answers
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Nightly news update for Fri., June 18 at 10 p.m.
Nightly news update for Fri., June 18 at 10 p.m.