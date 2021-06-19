Zack: Claudette moves out; quiet weather for today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Claudette waited till the last minute to get a name but good news for us the storm is now exiting the region and much quieter weather is on the way for your Saturday.

All the heavy rain and gusty winds associated with the storm are now moving off to the east. This is certainly great news after some heavy bands set up overnight in places like Slidell and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As much as 8-12″ of rain fell over the far eastern portions of the FOX 8 viewing area while western spots saw barely an inch. It was quite the contrast in impacts from this storm from west to east across the area.

Looking ahead to today the cloudy skies early in the day will give way to some sun by afternoon. Now there is a chance for some passing showers but the heavy rain threat is over. Through the day we will get a building breeze out of the west which will help push out any water that may have piled up along the coast.

Storms return for Father’s Day on Sunday as the moisture tail from Claudette may try to back up on us from the Gulf. This will start a run of days into the new work week where storms will be likely. The good news with all the extra rain around highs stay stuck in the 80s each afternoon.

By the end of the next week it looks like normal summer makes a return with daily pop up storms and highs in the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.