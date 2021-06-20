BBB Accredited Business
24-year-old killed after motocycle strikes I-610 guardrail

NOPD investigates traffic fatality in Third District
By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead after a crash near I-10 and I-610, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on June 19.

A motorcyclist was traveling on I-610 when for reasons unknown, the victim struck the guardrail and landed onto I-10 East. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he died.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and determine the official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

