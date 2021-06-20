3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after deputies say he struck and killed a 3-year-old with a vehicle.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, Brian Weary, 31, struck the child around 7:14 p.m. on Sat., June 19 in the 300 block of St. Andrew’s Boulevard.

First responders say the child was unconscious upon arrival and lifesaving measures were taken.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital then airlifted to University Medical Center.

The child was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

Weary was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.

Deputies say the cause of the crash was distracted driving.

No bond has been set yet.

