BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Nicondra: Rain back for the start of the week

A lingering boundary will allow showers and heavy down pours to continue across the area.
A lingering boundary will allow showers and heavy down pours to continue across the area.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Father’s Day saw some passing showers continue across the region bringing some rain across the area, but the worst activity stayed off shore. Rain diminished with sunset and mostly dry conditions should dominate through the overnight. During the day Monday a lingering boundary and plenty of moisture will allow for heavy down pours to pick up once again. Tuesday a wave of energy pushes a boundary south that will once again trigger widespread rain. No day will be a wash out all across the region, but expect higher than average rain coverage each day into the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with plenty of moisture keeping overnight lows in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Body found in Mississippi River near St. Rose

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Sunday morning forecast: Storms are back for Father's Day
Sunday morning forecast: Storms are back for Father's Day
Several neighborhoods and homes in Slidell took on water as TS Claudette moved through overnight
Hogares inundados tras paso de la tormenta tropical Claudette en Slidell
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes