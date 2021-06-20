Nicondra: Rain back for the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Father’s Day saw some passing showers continue across the region bringing some rain across the area, but the worst activity stayed off shore. Rain diminished with sunset and mostly dry conditions should dominate through the overnight. During the day Monday a lingering boundary and plenty of moisture will allow for heavy down pours to pick up once again. Tuesday a wave of energy pushes a boundary south that will once again trigger widespread rain. No day will be a wash out all across the region, but expect higher than average rain coverage each day into the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with plenty of moisture keeping overnight lows in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.