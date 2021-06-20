BBB Accredited Business
Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery tie the know in Los Cabos

Coach Payton will get married to Skylene Montgomery.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints head coach Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery will tie the knot tonight in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Payton and Montgomery’s wedding will take place at the glitzy One and Only Palmilla. A room at the 5-star resort will set you back $1,700 a night. The resort sits on the Baja Peninsula alongside the Sea of Cortez in Mexico.

Payton and Montgomery got engaged in November of 2019.

Montgomery is the former Miss West Virginia.

