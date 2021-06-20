BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Storms are back for Father’s Day

The moisture tail associated with Claudette will bring high rain chances back to the area today.
Father's Day Forecast
Father's Day Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s Father’s Day and I wish I had better news in regards to the forecast but unfortunately storms are coming back for today.

A high rain chance is in the forecast on this Sunday as the moisture tail associated with Claudette lifts back north out of the Gulf. This will lead to storms being likely at times especially through the morning and into the afternoon. Some of those storms may be heavy at times so watch out for the downpours. I guess the good news is it won’t be all that hot today, our highs will be right around 84.

The higher than normal rain chances will stick around for the new work week as Monday and Tuesday look to bring more stormy weather. All of this is in association with an approaching cold front. Yea, it’s late June and we are talking about a cold front but don’t get excited...it won’t make it. It will however be the enhancement needed to keep the daily storm regime quite active through at least Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the end of this week it does seem as though “normal” summer will return. That means a few afternoon storms each day with highs in the 90s.

All is now quiet in the tropics.

Nightly weather update for Sat., June 19 at 10 p.m.
Morning weather update for Sat., June 19 at 7 a.m.
