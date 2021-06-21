Bruce: Rain chances likely through mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Keep the umbrella nearby as rain chances will be above average through mid-week.. Storms will linger in the forecast this week with higher-than-normal chances today through mid-week. With lots of moisture in the air, it won’t take much to spark spotty showers and a few downpours.

High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s for the early part of the week with more clouds and spotty rain. As rain chances drop to more normal levels late week, highs will climb to more normal levels in the low 90s.

BRUCE: Rain potential today through 10pm tonight. Few downpours will drop 1-2 inches in some areas. Heaviest rain expected to stay offshore. Grab the umbrella as rain chances remain above normal through mid-week. pic.twitter.com/9UaNVpi9vV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 21, 2021

Spotty summer storms will remain in the forecast late week through the weekend.

Claudette will move off the North Carolina coast today, ending it’s threat to the U.S. The only other area of interest is far out in the Atlantic with a low chance for development.

