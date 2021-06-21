Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary trying to locate stolen wedding album

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Texas couple in town to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary became the victims of New Orleans crime over the weekend.

It happened on Magazine Street Saturday in broad daylight. The couple says someone came out of nowhere, jumped in the driver’s seat of their dark red Toyota Highlander while it was still running, and took off.

While they hope the car is located, it’s what was inside that they’re most concerned about. They’re hoping someone can help them find their original wedding album that contained the only copies of some of their wedding photos from 50 years ago.

“We will drive back for it if we have to, in some kind of vehicle,” said Gary Fidelman of Houston.

New Orleans police say they are investigating the auto theft that happened in the 4800 block of Magazine Street but so far neither the car nor the items inside have been recovered.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can remain anonymous.

