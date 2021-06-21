BBB Accredited Business
Court system watch dog weighs in on electronic monitoring debate

By Amanda Roberts
Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As violent crime continues to climb in New Orleans, Portia Pollock’s tragic carjacking death created outrage in the city.

“This is every judge’s nightmare, I should say,” said Simone Levine.

Mayor Cantrell says she has a plan, but there is still more to do.

“We have had extensive meetings on electronic monitoring systems. We’ve been testing them out working with a juvenile court on what the technology needs are in moving forward with an electronic monitoring program, which I do support, and we will get it off the ground,” said Cantrell.

The watchdog group of the city’s court system reminds leaders the city had electronic monitoring before. The only problem: it was fraught with issues.

“I think, number one, we have to ensure that if we’re going with a private company for ankle monitoring, it’s going to be contracting with the court. We have to ensure there is some kind of protection that that private company is not going to be making campaign contributions to individual judges,” said Levine.

Executive Director of Court Watch NOLA, Simone Levine says in their 2018 report they published concerns of elected judges receiving campaign finance contributions from electronic monitoring companies and how one judge strongly pushed the use of those companies upon defendants’ release.

“You do not want to have judges making a decision to put an ankle monitor on a defendant for any other reason than public safety or the defendants’ constitutional rights,” said Levine.

Levine underlined how there needs to be a clear separation between these companies and the judges making these decisions.

“It’s just common-sense anti-corruption practice. The big concern is he wanted to make sure judges are considering public safety and also constitutional rights and they’re considering using an ankle monitor, not whether their campaigns are going to be contributed to,” said Levine.

She says if the city were to implement a city-wide program it should be designed primarily to protect the public and rehabilitating defendants.

