NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Join Saints Linebacker Demario Davis along with NORD and other partners for a FREE family dinner in A.L. Davis Park located on 2600 LaSalle Street, Uptown, Friday, June 25 from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Families must be pre-registered. You can register at davisdinner.eventbrite.com

