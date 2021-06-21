BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant reopening

In this Aug. 23, 2016 photo, Emeril Lagasse poses for a portrait in promotion of his television...
In this Aug. 23, 2016 photo, Emeril Lagasse poses for a portrait in promotion of his television show Eat the World' in New York. Emeril's restaurant has been closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)(Brian Ach | Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “BAM!” You heard that right, Emeril’s restaurant announces its reopening in the French Quarter beginning August 31. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to reopen our doors at Emeril’s and return to doing what we love,” Lagasse says. “The passion and love for our craft and our customers that guided my team and me 31 years ago remain the same. We are committed to hospitality and to creating life-enriching experiences for our employees and our guests in the great city of New Orleans.”

The restaurant has been opened since 1990 and has been his first owned and operated restaurant. It has earned plenty of accolades due it’s tenure including a “Grand Award” for its longevity and awarded by the James Beard Foundation for outstanding service and Lagasse himself as Best Chef of the South.

Anyone interested in seeking employment with the restaurant should visit https://emerilsrestaurants.com/employment/ or email emerils.employment@emerillagasse.com with resume. Candidates may stop by as well to complete an application Monday through Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Emeril’s is located at 800 Tchoupitoulas Street. For more information visit https://emerilsrestaurants.com/.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Paw Patrol coming to New Orleans Oct. 16 and 17 at the UNO Lakefront Arena (Source: PAW Patrol...
PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ is rolling in New Orleans
It was a way to provide year-round jobs for farm workers in the Northeast Louisiana town of...
Heart of Louisiana: Panola Pepper
If you see Panola’s Gourmet Pepper Sauce, that is grandma’s original recipe.
Heart of Louisiana: Panola Pepper
French Quarter Fest drops Sunday schedule due to public safety and police staffing
French Quarter Fest drops Sunday schedule due to public safety and police staffing