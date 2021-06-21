BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Facebook launches podcasts, live audio service

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Facebook is launching podcasts and live audio streams in the U.S. on Monday to keep users engaged on its platform and to compete with emerging rivals.

Facebook says it is allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak. A handful of podcasts will be available to people in the U.S. at first and the company plans to add more down the line.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has appeared on the video streaming app Clubhouse in the past, hosted his own live audio room on his Facebook page last week.

“Live Audio Rooms and podcasts rolling out in the US is just the beginning of our audio journey,” wrote Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app, in a blog post Monday. “Looking ahead, we are working with creators who will use our audio tools to further develop and launch Soundbites — short-form, creative audio clips.”

But podcasts and live audio have also been an outlet for racism, misinformation and extremist material. Live audio is particularly difficult to moderate, compared with traditional social media posts.

Facebook, which announced its audio plans to push into audio streams in April, says its rules apply to live audio and podcasts and anyone can report offending material.

“In addition, our broader integrity and safety work and the tools we have built for proactively and automatically identifying harmful content are great building blocks, but we plan to adapt tech and processes as we learn more,” the company said in a prepared statement.

The company says that it may also retain live audio after it is no longer live to enforce its policies, which will be done both by human moderators and machine learning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Daihana Estrada is a graduate of the Loyola University law school.
Homeless as a teen after parents deported, young woman follows dream, graduates law school
Daihana Estrada is a graduate of the Loyola University law school.
Once homeless, woman whose parents were deported when she was a teen graduates law school
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
Ransomware gangs get paid off as officials struggle for fix
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits
Several neighborhoods and homes in Slidell took on water as TS Claudette moved through overnight
St. Tammany Parish asking flood victims to report damage