GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) – The NYPD is looking for suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that was caught on security cameras Thursday evening.

A 24-year-old man who appeared to be running from a gunman fell, knocking down two children.

While on the ground, the gunman proceeds to shoot the man in the back and both of his legs.

No bullets hit the children, a 10-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, and they did not require hospitalization.

The gunman reportedly joined an accomplice and got away on a scooter.

New York Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.

The man who was shot is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

