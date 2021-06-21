At least 100 homes flooded during Claudette, Slidell authorities say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of Slidell area homeowners are going through the tough task of clearing out flooded belongings after Tropical Storm Claudette dumped more than 10 inches of rain on certain parts of town. Though most of the damage was limited to garage areas many lost everything.

Across much of Slidell a familiar story.

“When we went to bed around 11:30 the dog was whining and the water was up to her ankles in an hour,” said Patricia Reese in front of her partially flooded Slidell home.

Residents were awakened by rising water late Friday night as Claudette dumped more than 10 inches of rain on some parts of town.

“I got 2 feet of water we lost everything we don’t have beds,” said Eugene Navarro, in the Forest Glenn subdivision.

Slidell’s Mayor says the flood damage was some of the worst they’ve seen since Katrina, depending on where you live.

“We had airport rain gauge showed 3 1/2 inches of rain on Friday night southside just over 11 inches,” said Slidell’s Mayor Greg Cromer says at least 100 homes received some type of damage, some worse than others.

More: 8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

This is the second time Eugene Navarro’s home got flooded. He must now start all over.

“They cancel my insurance, I built a shed I didn’t have a door and my insurance got canceled,” said Navarro, standing in front of a 5-foot tall debris pile in front of his home.

Navarro is happy he was able to get his family out safely, and he’s determined to press on.

So most of the damage was confined to the eastern side of Slidell. Slidell and Parish officials are trying to keep tabs on the damage. If you suffered any they would like for you to contact them, by calling 985-898-2574, or logging on to damage.la.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.