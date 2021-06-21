BBB Accredited Business
Man dies while tubing on Amite River, LPSO confirms

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a man died while tubing on the Amite River on Saturday, June 19.

Deputies identified the victim as Keith Hilliard, 53, of Baton Rouge.

“Dispatchers were told a male tuber went underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Witnesses told deputies the male dropped an item & hopped off the tube into the water in an attempt to retrieve it. He did not resurface. The male was later located. All attempts to revive him failed.”

Investigators added the exact cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. However, they added alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

