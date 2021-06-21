BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco signs contract extension

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: Jun. 20, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - After reports stated Mike Bianco interviewed for LSU’s head coaching job, just 24 hours later, the Ole Miss head coach signed a contract extension.

“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford,” said Bianco. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success. I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball.”

The Rebels finished the season 45-22 and were one game away from advancing to the College World Series.

Vice-Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter says Bianco is the Rebels head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, he expects the team to reach new heights.

“We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe Coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Former DEA Special Agent Chad Scott convicted of illegal property seizure

Latest News

Derrius Guice
REPORT: Judge drops domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice
LSU mens basketball to travel to TCU for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
LSU mens basketball to travel to TCU for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux
Crews & Marceaux earn more All-American honors
LSU football players participating in spring practice in 2020.
LSU Athletics not allowed to use federal aid to make up for $81M deficit due to pandemic
Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at...
REPORT: LSU’s Josh LeBlanc enters Transfer Portal