Shelby: More rain in the forecast

Storms will linger in the forecast this week with higher-than-normal chances today through mid-week. Thanks to the warm, humid environment, storms that do pop could produce high rain rates. Isolated flooding in already saturated areas is possible.

High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s for the early part of the week. As rain chances drop to more normal levels late week, highs will climb to more normal levels in the low 90s.

Spotty summer storms will remain in the forecast late week through the weekend.

Claudette will move off the North Carolina coast today, ending it’s threat to the U.S. The only other area of interest is far out in the Atlantic with a low chance for development.

