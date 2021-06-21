St. Tammany Parish asking flood victims to report damage

SLIDELL (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish is asking residents whose homes flooded or received other damage caused by Tropical Storm Claudette to immediately report that damage.

St. Tammany Parish, specifically Slidell, received about 10-12 inches of rain Saturday.

Parish President Mike Cooper and other local elected officials visited the neighborhoods that sustained some of the most rainfall to assess damages.

As a result, roadways and several homes were inundated, requiring high water rescue operations.

The flood water has receded, although some communities are still experiencing full ditches. St. Tammany Parish pumps were working at capacity for the duration of Claudette.

If your home experienced flooding, self-reporting damage is extremely important, but voluntary. Self-reporting helps St. Tammany Parish and the state identify damage impacts and allows emergency management officials maintain a better understanding of the damage due to severe weather.

Reporting to the state and parish does NOT replace reporting damage to your insurance agency. This is the first step in the recovery process and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

To report damage to the parish, email permits@stpgov.org. To report damage to the state, visit damage.la.gov.

Citizens should place all household debris caused by Tropical Storm Claudette on the curb for respective sanitation crews to pick up.

