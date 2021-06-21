BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries.

A report to the National Weather Service says a least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday.

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday.

There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, and the severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Daihana Estrada is a graduate of the Loyola University law school.
Homeless as a teen after parents deported, young woman follows dream, graduates law school
Daihana Estrada is a graduate of the Loyola University law school.
Once homeless, woman whose parents were deported when she was a teen graduates law school
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
Ransomware gangs get paid off as officials struggle for fix
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits
Several neighborhoods and homes in Slidell took on water as TS Claudette moved through overnight
St. Tammany Parish asking flood victims to report damage