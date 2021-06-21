BBB Accredited Business
Woman last seen in NOLA not heard from in nearly a month by Calif. family

By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has not been heard from in nearly a month.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Nicole Gallagher, 31, was reported missing from the 1500 block of 6th Street.

Gallagher was last heard from on May 27 by her family in California.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 504-658-6060.

