Bruce: More rain likely prompting Flash Flood watch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the FOX 8 viewing area through 7 PM.

BRUCE: Ok enough is enough with the excessive rain. Look at how far ahead we are for the year. Well over a foot of rain. We will add to this number over the next couple of days. Keep the umbrella close as we are under a flash flood watch through this evening. pic.twitter.com/jIooLGhQTG — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 22, 2021

Additional rounds of rain and storms are likely today and Wednesday. Flooding will be the biggest threat with an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm from wind possible. Temperatures could still get warm in the upper 80s to near 90 ahead of storms.

A drier trend is likely by late week and possibly into the start of the weekend. Spotty afternoon storms are still possible, but with less rain around highs could climb into the low to mid 90s.

A tropical wave could approach the area by Sunday increasing rain chances once again.

