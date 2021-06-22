BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says

A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver...
A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - That morning cup of joe could be doing your liver a favor.

A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it.

The study also says that the benefits apply to both regular coffee and decaf, but less to instant coffee.

The rates of some types of serious liver disease have surged in the United States in recent decades.

The study, published in the journal BMC Public Health, adds to the growing list of health benefits of coffee which include lowering the risk of Type II diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

Too much caffeine however, can be dangerous.

Drinking more than four cups of coffee a day during pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight and pre-term birth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

The CEO of a hospital system describes the recent surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases and an...
What would a COVID-19 Delta variant surge look like?
In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Kim’s sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal