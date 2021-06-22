BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Police Lights
Armed Robbery unfolds as man puts air in his tires
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
St. Tammany officials gathered this afternoon to discuss what they’re calling an enhanced...
St. Tammany says casino company sweetens its proposal
In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation