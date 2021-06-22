BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams

Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports...
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams(Source: WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he has vetoed Senate Bill 156 authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, which would prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and post secondary schools.

RELATED LINK:

Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22

Edwards took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 22 and released the following statement:

“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” said Edwards.

According to the governor, another reason he used his veto power in this case is the NCAA would likely not allow the 2022 Final Four to be played in New Orleans if the bill became a law.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Orleans Parish Prison (FOX 8 File)
Man booked for murder found unresponsive in Orleans Parish cell, officials say
Paul Sturken Jr. was last seen June 6
Missing person from the First District
Source: Louisiana State Police
Marrero man killed in 2-vehicle crash Monday
Wreck involving two 18-wheelers closes Spillway
Wreck involving two 18-wheelers closes Spillway