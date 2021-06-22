BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

It stays stormy into midweek

More flooding possible
More flooding possible
More flooding possible(wvue)
By David Bernard
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Additional rounds of rain and storms are likely not only on Tuesday but possibly into Wednesday. Flooding will be the biggest threat with just an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm from wind possible.

A somewhat drier trend is likely by late week and possibly into the start of the weekend. That means just the normal spotty afternoon storms.

A tropical wave could approach the area by Sunday and early next week bringing another increase in rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
WATCH: Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
At least 100 homes flooded during Claudette, Slidell authorities say
At least 100 homes flooded during Claudette, Slidell authorities say
Monday noon forecast: Rain chances likely through mid-week
Monday noon forecast: Rain chances likely through mid-week