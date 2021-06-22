It stays stormy into midweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Additional rounds of rain and storms are likely not only on Tuesday but possibly into Wednesday. Flooding will be the biggest threat with just an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm from wind possible.

A somewhat drier trend is likely by late week and possibly into the start of the weekend. That means just the normal spotty afternoon storms.

A tropical wave could approach the area by Sunday and early next week bringing another increase in rain chances.

