BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Marrero man killed in 2-vehicle crash Monday

Source: Louisiana State Police
Source: Louisiana State Police
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY (WVUE) -A Marrero man was killed Monday night in a car crash on the westbank of Jefferson Parish.

Louisiana State Police say the victim, identified as 57-year-old James Overby, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima east on the elevated portion of US 90B in the right lane near the MacArthur Avenue exit.

For reasons still under investigation, Overby traveled off the roadway at the MacArthur Avenue exit and his vehicle struck the crash barrier which caused it to rotate across the right lane and into the center lane of US 90B.

At the same time, a 2017 Honda Pilot was traveling east on US 90B in the center lane which resulted in the 2020 Nissan Altima being struck by the 2017 Honda Pilot.

Overby was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained severe injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of the Honda Pilot were properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.

Impairment of Overby is unknown and standard toxicology reports are pending. Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Honda Pilot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Wreck involving two 18-wheelers closes Spillway
Wreck involving two 18-wheelers closes Spillway
Tuesday Afternoon Headlines
Tuesday Afternoon Headlines
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two unknown subjects involved in an...
NOPD: Suspects sought for aggravated assault in 7th Ward