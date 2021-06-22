Marrero man killed in 2-vehicle crash Monday

HARVEY (WVUE) -A Marrero man was killed Monday night in a car crash on the westbank of Jefferson Parish.

Louisiana State Police say the victim, identified as 57-year-old James Overby, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima east on the elevated portion of US 90B in the right lane near the MacArthur Avenue exit.

For reasons still under investigation, Overby traveled off the roadway at the MacArthur Avenue exit and his vehicle struck the crash barrier which caused it to rotate across the right lane and into the center lane of US 90B.

At the same time, a 2017 Honda Pilot was traveling east on US 90B in the center lane which resulted in the 2020 Nissan Altima being struck by the 2017 Honda Pilot.

Overby was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained severe injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of the Honda Pilot were properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.

Impairment of Overby is unknown and standard toxicology reports are pending. Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Honda Pilot.

