Missing person from the First District
Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD needs assistance in locating an adult male who was reported missing.
Paul Sturken Jr. was last seen leaving his residence on June 6 and has not been seen since.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.