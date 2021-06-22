Missing person from the First District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD needs assistance in locating an adult male who was reported missing.

Paul Sturken Jr. was last seen leaving his residence on June 6 and has not been seen since.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

