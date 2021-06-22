NOPD: Suspects sought for aggravated assault in 7th Ward
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is searching for two unknown subjects who assaulted a victim in the 7th Ward.
The NOPD says it happened June 16 in the 3000 block of George Nick Conner Drive around 2 p.m.
The pictured subjects arrived and fled the location in a stolen white Lexus. The Lexus was later recovered at the intersection of North Tonti and Frenchman Street.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the pictured unknown subjects is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030
