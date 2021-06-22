BBB Accredited Business
NOPD: Suspects sought for aggravated assault in 7th Ward

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two unknown subjects involved in an...
The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two unknown subjects involved in an aggravated assault incident that occurred on June 16, 2021.(New Orleans Police Dept.)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is searching for two unknown subjects who assaulted a victim in the 7th Ward.

The NOPD says it happened June 16 in the 3000 block of George Nick Conner Drive around 2 p.m.

The pictured subjects arrived and fled the location in a stolen white Lexus.  The Lexus was later recovered at the intersection of North Tonti and Frenchman Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the pictured unknown subjects is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030

