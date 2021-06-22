BBB Accredited Business
One-on-One: U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urges Louisianans to get vaccinated

Louisiana is among the southern states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urges Louisiana residents to get vaccinated against...
U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urges Louisiana residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She is a native of Louisiana.(Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - She is the nation’s United Nations Ambassador and as a native of Louisiana is urging the state’s residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who was tapped by President Biden to serve as U.N. Ambassador says the Delta variant is especially concerning and unvaccinated people are at risk of contracting the dangerous mutation of the virus.

“I’m a native of Louisiana and I really want to be part of getting the message out about the importance of being vaccinated and it’s never been more important than it is today,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “There’s a new variant in the U.S., the delta variant and it’s more transmissible and it may cause more severe disease than any of the previous variations.” Greenfield-Thomas is from Baker, a community near Baton Rouge. Louisiana has lagged in terms of the number of people who have been vaccinated.

President Biden set a goal of having 70% of Americans get at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4 but Louisiana is among the deep South states lagging with under 50% of its people having a dose of the vaccine.

“I have family members who have not taken the vaccine and I know that there are so many other people given this statistic of 47.8% and I just want to encourage my neighbors and my friends and my co-Louisiana people to take the vaccine,” Thomas Greenfield said.

In the U.S. there is an adequate supply of the three authorized vaccines for everyone who wants to get inoculated against the virus.

Thomas-Greenfield commented on the importance of the U.S. sending doses to struggling nations.

“Well, we know that if the world is not vaccinated, we’re not safe. This is not a pandemic that we can just address internally,” she said.

Further, she said some parts of the world have none of the vaccines.

“There are places in the world where they have not had any access to vaccines. I visited a refugee camp in Turkey a few weeks ago and people there were desperate for the vaccine and were begging for the vaccine and here we have the vaccine available, and people are not all taking advantage of it,” Thomas-Greenfield stated.

She hears such desperation inside the U.N. headquarters as well.

“I’m hearing from colleagues at the United Nations that their countries are desperate for the vaccine. I can tell you I get a What’s App message almost on a daily basis from someone asking what they need to do to get donations from the U.S,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

She urges Louisianans to avoid the consequences of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

“I dread getting the phone call that one of my relatives is in the hospital with COVID-19 and that, that relative could pass away and I know that every member of your audience feels the same way and many of them have already experienced that. So far those who have not taken the vaccine, think about your family members and what they will suffer,” she said.

