Petition for eviction, restraining order filed against party spot host following NOLA east mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Signage says it’s “Da Perfect Spot”, but the debate over how that spot should be used now goes to court.

June 5th, a shooting broke out at a party along the I-10 service road in New Orleans east that injured nine people. But the property owner through court documents says a gathering of this size and type was never part of the lease agreement in the first place.

“To now have this black stain on the property it’s devastating for him as a landowner,” said Chelsea Cusimano.

In the petition filed in Orleans Civil District Court, it outlines how neighbors were repeatedly contacting property owner, Edward Johnson about the lines of cars parked on the side of the interstate including on June 5th saying it “looks like a club night.”

Attorney Chelsea Cusimano, who is representing Johnson says they’ve filed a petition for eviction and a restraining order against the lessee of “Da Perfect Spot”, O’Neal Bryant.

“It was his understanding that this property was being rented for a kids party spot, a place for New Orleans East families to bring their children to play PlayStation, have birthday parties,” said Cusimano.

Bryant spoke to FOX 8 in the days following the shooting saying the violence was uncalled for.

“We had several security. We had several up here. The DJ had two security guards himself. Armed security guards,” said Bryant.

Nearby business owners though through court documents say these nearby parties need to stop, saying the shooting traumatized them. An affidavit from Gian Durand who owns and was working a business function nearby the night of the shooting describes how she was alerted to the shooting because she was bombarded with people seeking shelter, saying she was “horrified and traumatized... Fearing for my life and the life of my guests.”

She even recounted how she cared for four women bleeding from gunshot wounds and grazes until police arrived. Cusimano says the violence is unacceptable and the property owner wants to make sure it doesn’t ever happen again.

“The property owner only wants to ensure the community as well as the neighboring property owners that we are doing everything we can to ask the court to intervene and determine the legal use of his property so it doesn’t turn into a party spot,” said Cusimano.

Bryant’s attorney declined to comment.

