Shelby: Stormy pattern through midweek

Flash Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Updated: 42 minutes ago
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the FOX 8 viewing area through 7 PM.

Additional rounds of rain and storms are likely today and Wednesday. Flooding will be the biggest threat with an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm from wind possible. Temperatures could still get warm in the upper 80s to near 90 ahead of storms.

A drier trend is likely by late week and possibly into the start of the weekend. Spotty afternoon storms are still possible, but with less rain around highs could climb into the low to mid 90s.

A tropical wave could approach the area by Sunday increasing rain chances once again.

