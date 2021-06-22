St. Tammany says casino company sweetens its proposal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Tammany officials gathered this afternoon to discuss what they’re calling an enhanced proposal from a casino company to move its gambling license to Slidell. The stage is set for another big vote on this project at the end of this month.

Officials have executed a contract with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment which now says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino entertainment complex near Slidell.

Just days before a parish council vote which could clear the way for a fall referendum on the St. Tammany Casino and parish officials say Peninsula Pacific has sweetened the pot when it comes to gambling proceeds being sent back to the parish.

“We’re to take that 5% and put it in public safety, nonprofits, and economic development,” said Chris Masingill, with St. Tammany Corp.

Officials say Peninsula Pacific has signed an agreement that would send more money to parish coffers than any other gaming company in the state. They also say Peninsula Pacific has now agreed to spend $325 million on its proposed casino entertainment complex southeast of Slidell.

“We’re talking about outdoor amphitheater space and outdoor amenities going from $250 million to $325 million to expand offerings,” said Masingill.

The company has also agreed to spend $35 million to build a new sports complex in Slidell.

“We don’t have anything to compete with Pelican Park or coquille. Our people must go to Orange Beach to play ball,” said Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell).

Though some neighbors have put their homes up for sale over the casino issue, others we spoke with are in favor.

“It’s kind of exciting. It will bring people from all over around and a lot more people to Slidell,” said Kim Dupuis of Slidell.

But several key votes lie ahead for the project proposed for the Oak Harbor I-10 area.

The parish council has already voted once on this project and now that the legislature has approved the concept. The council will vote again on June 30 to determine whether the issue will be placed on the November ballot. The state gaming control board must also approve the move.

