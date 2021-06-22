TODAY: Meeting to discuss future of Esplanade Mall, Rivertown development

KENNER (WVUE) -Kenner City leaders hope a pair of recommendations will spur reinvestment in two key areas of the city.

The City of Kenner has put together a wishlist as well as a look at what could-be for the Esplanade Mall area and Rivertown in a bid to spark interest in revitalizing the locations.

City leaders say both locations are under-utilized and offer incredible potential to developers.

They say the recommendations, fueled by input from residents, include the possibility of tearing down the mall buildings in favor of a city-center style of development including retail, single family and multifamily housing and even a hotel.

TSW, a planning, architecture, and landscape architecture firm in Atlanta, will present recommendations for redevelopment.

In Rivertown, the plans would call for residential housing with a view of the river and a focus on arts and entertainment.

They hope the recommendations will give developers a jump-start on potential projects.

“This is all about the future of Kenner,” Mayor Ben Zahn said. “We are excited to get these recommendations and move forward to make the most of these two very important areas in our city.”

The public can offer additional feedback before the final recommendations will be presented to the City Council at the Aug. 5 council meeting.

A meeting will be held Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall on Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

