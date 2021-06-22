Work to secure Plaza Tower expected to be end by next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Work to secure the Plaza Tower downtown near the CBD moves forward after a biker was injured in May by falling debris. Now, debris isn’t the only safety concern.

Barriers around the building have impacted traffic in the area, making it worse.

From South Rampart to O’Keefe, barricades and metal fencing blocks off the area around the Tower to drivers in order to protect the public from falling debris.

While the barricades may protect for now, traffic has increased in the area near Julia Street and Girod, something that has caused a bit of a headache for those who frequent the CBD.

“We came down to meet her for lunch and actually it was a problem because everything is so blocked off it took us a little bit longer to get here,” said Erin Sabludowsky, who was visiting with her daughters in the CBD. Her daughter Jennifer Dirosa, who lives near the CBD, says the detours have caused quite the issue in the neighborhood.

“Now they have all the stop signs set up instead of the lights which aren’t working anymore. It’s a big pain,” said Dirosa.

For Raymond Miceli, who works at a nearby men’s clothing store, Clothier, he’s noticed the increase in traffic. The store, about a block from the Plaza Tower, is just steps away from the barricades on Julia St.

“I know a lot of people are aggravated. They can’t get into this building. They got to park over here,” he said. “So it’s been a little trying.”

During peak traffic times, Miceli said it’s caused a lot of congestion on O’Keefe near Girod since drivers are forced to turn off Julia St. due to the barricades and fencing.

“It can get congested, so I come out here and I give them a little coffee or water or whatever,” he laughed.

New Orleans City Spokesperson Beau Tidwell said the issue with Plaza Tower is one that is being fixed as fast as possible.

“All broken window glass has been removed from all sides of the building,” said Tidwell. “There’s a netting sub-contractor on-site this week and that’s specifically to address that debris issues we know is there.”

Tidwell added the impacts from Tropical Storm Claudette late last week caused work to slow down. But he believes they are still on track for a summer-time deadline.

“So hopefully at that point, streets will reopen,” he said.

While streets near the Tower remain closed a while longer, for now, it’s still an inconvenience.

“We’ve never done anything about it now so it takes something to fall apart to decide to do something,” said Sabludowsky. “So I think people need to be proactive as far as reactive to things that are happening in the city. So it’s kind of a mess.”

Back at Clothier, Miceli said he just hopes the City and the developers get it right this time.

“You know, it’s like every other thing in New Orleans. Let’s just get it fixed.”

FOX 8 tried to get in touch with the developer several times for an update on future plans for the Plaza Tower, but has not gotten a response.

The City said the work to secure the Plaza Tower could be complete as soon as the beginning of July.

