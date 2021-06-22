BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Wreck involving two 18-wheelers, diesel spill closes Spillway

By Kristi Coleman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214.

Louisiana State Police say multiple 18-wheelers were involved and a diesel spill was reported.

LSP says between 50-60 gallons of diesel leaked. They are hoping to have the interstate reopened around noon.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being rerouted to Hwy. 51 in LaPlace.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

A 16-year-old is dead and two others are injured after a car struck a vehicle that was involved...
Teen dead, 2 injured following back-to-back crashes on I-10
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
One man is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler after getting into a wreck on the other...
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler trying to cross I-10 in New Orleans
I-10 is now open throughout the entire state of Louisiana as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17,...
I-10 now open throughout all of Louisiana