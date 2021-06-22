Wreck involving two 18-wheelers, diesel spill closes Spillway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214.

Louisiana State Police say multiple 18-wheelers were involved and a diesel spill was reported.

LSP says between 50-60 gallons of diesel leaked. They are hoping to have the interstate reopened around noon.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being rerouted to Hwy. 51 in LaPlace.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

