Bruce: Rounds of heavy rain floods portions of Orleans, Jefferson Parish

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect more late morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will get the rain, and those who don’t can expect hotter high temps in the 90-92° range.

A slightly drier trend is expected as we finish the work week and start the weekend, but that just means more normal spotty afternoon storms. It could be hotter with less rain around, so heat indices will again peak near or above 100 degrees.

A tropical wave will approach the area by Sunday, increasing moisture and rain chances. At this time, significant development of the wave is not expected.

