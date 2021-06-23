Bruce: Rounds of heavy rain floods portions of Orleans, Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect more late morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will get the rain, and those who don’t can expect hotter high temps in the 90-92° range.

BRUCE: More midday storms! Lots of moisture to work with as late morning and midday showers and a few storms pop. Keep the umbrellas nearby. It's that time of year. Outside of rain areas highs back to 90° pic.twitter.com/nYJCwdEfsJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 23, 2021

A slightly drier trend is expected as we finish the work week and start the weekend, but that just means more normal spotty afternoon storms. It could be hotter with less rain around, so heat indices will again peak near or above 100 degrees.

A tropical wave will approach the area by Sunday, increasing moisture and rain chances. At this time, significant development of the wave is not expected.

